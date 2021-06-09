I have been struggling with over ripened bananas lurking in the fruit bowl all year. I don’t know what has happened, but the bananas are either green, blackened or ripened too fast. The purchase of a bunch of 4 or 5 to last a week has resulted in a banana graveyard in my food waste bin. I buy less, but somehow the last banana is never eaten. I feel guilty, but the solution that has lurked at the back of my mind makes me feel even worse.

Invented in 1971 by restaurateur Nigel Mackenzie and chef Ian Dowding of the Hungry Monk, Banoffee Pie is an addictive, calorie laden indulgence became the mini skirt wearers’ nemesis. In a world of Twiggy, crop tops and skirts that looked like ‘pelmets’, the whopping 400 calorie a slice of pie was culinary torture for every teenager, myself included.