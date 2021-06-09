I have been struggling with over ripened bananas lurking in the fruit bowl all year. I don’t know what has happened, but the bananas are either green, blackened or ripened too fast. The purchase of a bunch of 4 or 5 to last a week has resulted in a banana graveyard in my food waste bin. I buy less, but somehow the last banana is never eaten. I feel guilty, but the solution that has lurked at the back of my mind makes me feel even worse.
Invented in 1971 by restaurateur Nigel Mackenzie and chef Ian Dowding of the Hungry Monk, Banoffee Pie is an addictive, calorie laden indulgence became the mini skirt wearers’ nemesis. In a world of Twiggy, crop tops and skirts that looked like ‘pelmets’, the whopping 400 calorie a slice of pie was culinary torture for every teenager, myself included.
Hence the guilt! But ohhhhh the pleasure!
So, in the interest of global warming, and the rescuing of overripe bananas…why not?
Ingredients:
8” / 20cm Springform tin, well-greased.
397g tin Carnation® , Nestlé® cream or dulce de leche
150g Amaretti or Digestive biscuits
120g unsalted butter
3-4 ripe bananas
425ml double cream
Dessert spoon caster sugar
1-2 teaspoons espresso coffee granules
Bitter chocolate for grating
Prepare the toffee. (see below)
Put the biscuits into a plastic bag and crush with a rolling pin.
Melt the butter and mix with the crushed biscuits.
Spread the biscuits over the base of the tin and pat down with a piece of greaseproof paper.
Leave in the fridge to set for a couple of hours.
Spread the cooled toffee over the biscuit base.
Cut the ripe banana into slices and place in an even layer over the toffee.
Whip the cream and coffee granules to a soft peak; don’t over beat as the lightness of the cream topping is part of the pleasure. The coffee granules dissolve as you beat.
Add sugar to taste.
Pile on top of the pie.
Chill for another hour in the fridge to set the flavours.
Decorate with grated bitter chocolate.
For the toffee filling you can find ‘ready cooked’ Carnation ® cream or use the toffee spread ‘dulche de leche’. I used the original recipe which works very well but requires caution. Submerge the tin of Carnation® or Nestlé® cream in cold water in a tight-fitting pot. Bring slowly to the boil and simmer gently for 2 and a half or 3 hours. Don’t leave unattended or allow to boil dry. Leave to cool in the water. Sugar heaven awaits.
