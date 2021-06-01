GB News will make its debut on British TV this month with the chairman of the network, Andrew Neil set to be a prominent role as the channel looks to hit the ground running.

The former BBC political broadcaster will also host his own primetime programme on the channel, which plans to air 6,500 hours of television a year.

The channel, which has been widely labelled as the UK’s version of US network, and right-wing leaning Fox News, has been inspired by what Neil views as a gap in the market, with the journalist telling BBC’s Media Show that the UK’s media “all come from various shades of left”

What is GB News?

While much has been written about the channel, it is not entirely clear how the channel will operate, but those behind the channel have insisted it will conform to Ofcom rules on impartiality.

In an interview with The I, Neil said: “It will be based more like MSNBC in America, which is on the left, and Fox, which is on the right.

“They don’t do rolling news. They do news when it breaks, but they don’t do continuous rolling news.”

“They segment the day into individual programmes, news-based programmes, built around very strong presenters, or anchors as they call them in the United States, and that is what we will do too.

“[GB News will have] Anchors with a bit of edge, a bit of attitude, bit of personality – and people will make an appointment to view them. That’s the plan.”

What channel is GB News on Sky, Freeview and Virgin?

The channel will be available on Freeview as channel 236 and Freesat on 216.

The GB News Sky channel will be 515 with Virgin Media channel 626 hosting the channel.

GB News launch date

When will GB News launch?

The platform had hoped to launch in March this year, however, had to push back with a new date now confirmed. The company held a recruitment drive at the start of the year with over 2,000 people applying for the 140 roles.

GB News will launch on June 13 this year.

The channel is backed by Discovery Inc, which is behind Discovery Channel and Science Channel

GB News presenters and shows

There will be a host of TV presenters and familiar faces on the new channel when it airs across all 7 days of the week, including ex-BBC presenter Simon McCoy, former executive editor for The Sun Dan Wootton, and ex-Sky broadcaster Colin Brazier.

Andrew Neil will present a nightly news programme on the channel containing “Wokewatch” and “Mediawatch” segments.

Dan Wootton, known for his role in breaking the story of Megxit, will present Tonight Live With Dan Wootton five nights a week, while broadcaster Nana Akua will host Tonight Live With Nana Akua.

Recently, the BBC was criticised for having future GB News presenter, and former Apprentice winner Michelle Dewberry on Question Time. The businesswoman will host a programme called Dewbs & Co every weeknight.

Former Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher, Darren McCaffrey and Rosie Wright will all be part of the lineup for the morning offering, The Great British Breakfast. They will also work across other shows.

Others who have a show on the channel include Mercy Muroki, Alaistair Stewart and Andrew Doyle, with McCoy and Alex Phillips co-hosting an afternoon programme.

Neil Oliver, the Scottish historian, presenter and author, known for programmes including Coast and A History Of Ancient Britain, will also have a show called Neil Oliver Live.

Andrew Doyle will host Free Speech Nation, described by the channel as “a fearless filleting of the country’s thorniest debates”.

GB News studios

A recent video (no sound) showed the interior of the GB News studios.

GB News has recruited a team of regional reports to help serve its mission of involving “non-metropolitan voices in the national conversation”.

Director of news and programming John McAndrew who has worked for the BBC, Sky News, ITN and NBC said: “We can sense a real hunger for something fresh and different in television news and debate.

“It’s humbling because we are a small start-up with a fraction of the resources of others, but what we lack in size we make up for in passion and determination to provide a welcoming home for honest British news and debate.

“All our presenters will have the freedom to say what they think, to have some fun and to be brave about covering the issues that really matter to the people of Britain.”