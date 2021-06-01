Temporary visiting restrictions have been introduced at a hospital in Stornoway in the interest of the safety of their patients and staff.
Western Isles Hospital will only permit essential visitors from today until further notice.
NHS Western Isles confirmed that it would not be possible to maintain physical distancing in the hospital which is currently extremely busy.
Essential visits include birth partners supporting a woman during hospital visits, visiting someone receiving end-of-life care, supporting someone with a mental health issue, dementia or learning disability where necessary and accompanying a child in hospital.
Virtual visits are still being offered and being encouraged by the hospital.
Visitation guidance has not been changed in hospitals in Benbecula and Barra where two named visitors are allowed.
A statement issued by NHS Western Isles added: "We would like to apologise for any inconvenience or distress caused as a result of this safety measure, and thank everyone in advance for their understanding and cooperation."
