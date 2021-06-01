Police have confirmed Sarah Everard died from compression of the neck.
The 33-year-old went missing as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham
A major police investigation was launched and her body was found a week after he went missing on March 3 in woodland in Kent.
The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday: "A post-mortem examination into the death of Sarah Everard held at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford has given cause of death as compression of the neck.
"Sarah's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."
Serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, from Kent, has been charged with her kidnap and murder.
