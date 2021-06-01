Police have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murdering a woman and child and injuring a police officer.

Daniel Boulton was detained by Lincolnshire Police at around midday on Tuesday after a 26-year-old woman and a nine-year-old boy were stabbed to death in High Holme Road, Louth, at around 8.29pm on Monday.

The force said both victims had suffered multiple stab wounds, and a knife believed to have been used to inflict the injuries was recovered.

Another child was found unharmed at the property and is being looked after, police said.

An off-duty Lincolnshire Police officer was also injured in the Hubbard’s Hill area of Louth on Tuesday morning amid a manhunt for Boulton.

The force said he was being held in custody for questioning.

Armed officers and several police vehicles were involved in the arrest at a farm in Hallington, near Louth.

Two officers in high-vis escorted a man into a police van around the back of a farm building.

He was wearing no shoes or socks, ripped tracksuit bottoms, an Adidas T-shirt and a Nike jacket.

Officers have begun conducting door-to-door inquiries around the area and are searching fields behind the farm buildings.

Lincolnshire Police said Boulton, 29, was detained in the Hubbard’s Hill area of Louth around midday on Tuesday and will be questioned in custody.

The force’s head of crime, Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, said: “This has been a tragic, extraordinary, and worrying set of circumstances in equal measure.

“A woman and child have lost their lives in the most devastating way and I know that their loved ones will be feeling the magnitude of that today and our thoughts go out to them.

“We have also seen communities in Louth, and indeed further afield, who will undoubtedly have been anxious about the possible danger in the town since last night.

“To all of you I want to say thank you. You have been listening to our safety advice and sharing our appeals, all of which has helped us to do our job to the best of our ability.”

A force statement said: “We have located and arrested Daniel Boulton, who is wanted for questioning in connection with a murder in Louth last night and the injuring of a police officer in Hubbard’s Hills earlier today.

“Boulton, 29, was detained in the Hubbard’s Hill area around midday today. He is currently in police custody, where he will be held for questioning.”