A man has died after falling out of a third-floor window at a block of flats in Edinburgh.
Police were called to the scene in Lauriston Gardens at around 7:15am.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, with officers now trying to establish how he came to fall.
A cordon remains in place around the property.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident."
