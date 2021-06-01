A man has died after falling out of a third-floor window at a block of flats in Edinburgh.

Police were called to the scene in Lauriston Gardens at around 7:15am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, with officers now trying to establish how he came to fall.

A cordon remains in place around the property.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident."