DOUBTS over so-called Freedom Day and the origins of Covid were the topics raised by columnists in the newspapers.

The Guardian

Simon Jenkins said we were facing the toughest two weeks of the whole lockdown with the Government to decide on June 14 if the long-promised “freedom day” of 21 June can proceed as promised.

“That promise has now been plunged into doubt,” he said. “A three-day surge in “cases” of the variant of Covid first detected in India may, or may not, mark the start of a third wave of the coronavirus.”

He said, however, there had been no upsurge in hospital admissions or deaths.

“ Surely we have spent all this money showing the NHS can handle any new wave without lockdown. Thousands of businesses and the country’s morale will be devastated if promises of normality on 21 June are not met.

“We have, for just two weeks, to accept that the only thing we know is that we don’t know. We should, for once, respect those who must make these awful decisions for us.”

The Independent

Sean O’Grady was pleased to see moves to postpone the end of lockdown on June 21.

“I’m in no hurry to regain all my cherished freedoms if there is a chance of not being around to enjoy them,” he said. “Boris Johnson said the other day that “we may have to wait”, and the chorus of ministers and experts is growing more insistent. It is encouraging, and the opinion polls reveal a great deal of public disquiet about the great unlock.”

He questioned why the review would end on June 14 and said it was another example of policy being driven by dates not data.

“As we all should know by now, no one is safe until everyone is safe, and rich nations have done far too little to help poorer countries build their defences. We need a bit of imagination here - to think through the consequences of a new variant and the damage it could do.”

The Daily Mail

Stephen Glover said what was once regarded as a crackpot theory - that Covid could have come from an internationally renowned laboratory in Wuhan - has become mainstream.

“There is, of course, no proof that it was,” he said. “But the thesis is now being considered with a new robustness. No one — or virtually no one — suggests the Chinese deliberately leaked the virus. That would be a war crime on a scale of madness occupied by Hitler.”

He said it seemed unlikely Bejing would agree to a proper inquiry.

“Why? If it has nothing to hide — if, as its officials claim, the virus really did jump from an animal to humans — why won’t it allow independent experts to have full access to original data and samples? Innocent people don’t normally resist investigation into their affairs. “