More than 470 fresh cases of coronavirus have been identified during the past 24 hours. 

Scottish Government statistics show that 478 new cases of the virus have been recorded since Monday, a fall of 12 on the day before on the day before.  

During that time there were no new deaths of someone who tested positive for the disease within the past 28 days, meaning the death toll under this measure 7,669.  

Separate figures from National Records of Scotland, which count the number where Covid-19 was mentioned on a death certificate, put the toll at 10,114 as of 23 May.

Out of the new tests which that reported results, 3.1% were positive, lower than the 5% the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes indicates a pandemic is coming under control. 

According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 3,267,290 first doses, while 2,075,231 people have received a second, taking the overall total to more than five million. 

A total of 106 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, four fewer than the previous day, while ten are in intensive care, an increase of two.

Scottish numbers: 1st June 2021

Summary

478 new cases of COVID-19 reported

16,489 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results

3.1% of these were positive

0 new reported death(s) of people who have tested positive

10 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19

106 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19

3,267,290 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,075,231 have received their second dose