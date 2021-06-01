Much of Scotland is to enjoy warm, sunny weather for the rest of the week according to the latest forecast from the Met Office.
Areas of the west coast could see temperatures of up to 26 degrees.
Over the Bank Holiday weekend, the temperature of 25.1C was later recorded in the Highland village of Kinlochewe.
Haar however is set for much of the east coast which could see much lower temperatures as a result.
"Haar", also known as "sea fret", is a cold sea fog typical of the east coast of England or Scotland.
It forms over the sea and is blown towards the lands.
It is most between April and September, when warm air moves over the cooler North Sea causing the moisture in the air to condense, forming a thick mist.
