The number of cases in an 'significant' outbreak in the highlands linked to pubs has risen to 62.
NHS Highland's Health Protection Team said it had been notified of further infections in the Fort William area.
The health board said it continues to be the case that a large proportion of the cases visited bars in the town on Saturday, May 22.
Those customers who visited Sunny's Sports Bar have been identified as close contacts and advised to self-isolate.
However, the health board said customers that visited other local pubs on Saturday 22nd May should remain vigilant for symptoms and should consider seeking a PCR test.
NHS Highland is reminding people in the area that close contacts must isolate even if they receive a negative test result.
The Highlands is among the Scottish areas that will move to Level 1 on Saturday.
Dr Jenny Wares, Consultant in Public Health Medicine with NHS Highland, said: “This is a significant outbreak and we expect the case numbers to rise further.
"Please continue to follow all guidance from NHS Highland’s contact tracing team.
"If you have been identified as a close contact, please self-isolate and get a PCR test. If you are identified as a close contact and your test is negative you must continue to isolate for 10 days as advised.
"The community should also remain vigilant for the symptoms of COVID-19."
