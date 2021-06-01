No new deaths of someone who tested positive within the past 28 days have been recorded across the whole of the Uk for the first time since the early months of the pandemic.

New figures from the UK Government, together with those from the Scottish Government, show thata there were zero deaths according to this measure within the past 24 hours.

This is the first time this has happened since July 30, 2020, and means the UK total remains at 127,782.

Scottish Governent figures released today announced there had been 478 new cases of the virus recorded since Monday, a fall of 12 on the day before on the day before.

During that time there were no new deaths of someone who tested positive for the disease within the past 28 days, meaning the death toll under this measure 7,669.

Separate figures from National Records of Scotland, which count the number where Covid-19 was mentioned on a death certificate, put the toll at 10,114 as of 23 May.

Statistics published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The Government also said that, as of 9am on Tuesday, there had been a further 3,165 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

The UK's daily death rate, the number of people being admitted to hospital and those catching the virus have fallen from a peak reached in January.

This comes against the backdrop of the increasing numbers of people receiving the first or second dose of a vaccine.

More than a third of the adult population have now received both doses.

The latest figures show 25,734,719 people in the UK have had two jabs, while 39,477,158 - some 74.9% of the adult population - have received a first dose.