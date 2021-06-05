Cabal No.513 Rum
I was lucky enough to get my hands on a bottle of the new Cabal No.513 aged rum this week. The first batch, which is limited to 2,000 units, might be the closest thing I can get to a weekend in the Caribbean. Until someone books me a Covid-free, first-class flight, I'll be the garden sipping on my new favourite.
Cabal No.513 is the first product from Scottish company Harpalion Spirits. Created using a combination of pot and column distillation techniques with rums from prominent distilleries in Guatemala, Guyana, Trinidad, Panama and the Caribbean, and tropically aged at origin, Cabal No.1513 is finished in Pedro Ximénez casks in Speyside, creating a distinctive, complex, yet smooth taste profile, perfect for sipping or mixing. Unlike many other rum products, this aged rum comes with no added colour, flavouring or sugar, giving you a natural and high-quality spirit. It gets a huge thumbs up from me and remember you heard it here first...
Prom Slice, Portobello, Edinburgh
With the sun shining, take a trip to the bustling promenade at Portobello beach where you'll find the latest outlet from pizza masters, Civerinos. Prom Slice, Civerinos’ fifth opening in Edinburgh offers everything from morning smoothies and breakfast through to late night pizza and margaritas. You can even pull up one of their deck chairs, lap up the Scottish sunshine and enjoy pizza by the sea.
Finger Lickin' Fizz @ Cranside Kitchen, Glasgow
Every Monday-Wednesday, at Cranside Kitchen in Glasgow, you can grab a bucket and a bottle. Lip-smacking chicken wings and drumsticks, perfectly matched with a bottle of Champagne, to share, for only £35. It's an offer I couldn't resist last Tuesday night while basking in the glorious sunshine with a friend at Glasgow's largest open air restaurant. Available for a limited period only.
Phil MacHugh is Managing Director at SKAPA
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.