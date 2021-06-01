GLASGOW restaurateur Colin Clydesdale welcomed today's announcement from Nicola Sturgeon that the city was able to move to level 2 this weekend adding it was brilliant for hospitality.

Glasgow, which was kept in Level 3 when measures eased in the rest of the country on May 17, will move to Level 2 on Saturday, with the First Minister saying the outbreak there had stabilised with case numbers falling slightly.

Glaswegians will be able to drink alcohol indoors, meet in private residences, and hug loved ones from the weekend.

Colin Clydesdale, owner of The Ubiquitous Chip, Stravaigin and Hanoi Bike Shop, said: “We are absolutely thrilled about today’s announcement – this is brilliant news for Glasgow hospitality and for the city.

“It has been a long time coming, and we have been very open about the impact of these ongoing restrictions, but we can now finally look forward, our team is raring to go and we can get back to doing what we do best.

“It’s now over to the beautiful people of Glasgow – we know they’ve been waiting for this just as much as we have. Hospitality is ready for you, we need you, so please pick up the phone, log on to your computers, or pop down to your favourite restaurant and book a table. Glasgow is back in business, and we can all drink to that.”

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, The Ubiquitous Chip has been the heart of city dinning since Mr Clydesdale’s late father Ronnie opened the restaurant originally in Ruthven Lane in 1971.

Mr Clydesdale says it is the first time in 50 years when they haven’t felt in charge of their own destiny when covid saw the hospitality industry to completely shut down.

Owner of Partick eaterie Mhairi Taylor was overjoyed at the move to level 2 allowing her to operate Zique with eased restrictions, adding that they were "delighted."

They had just reopened their doors days before Christmas after a revamp when a second full lockdown was announced.

The First Minister urged people in Glasgow to remain cautious as cases are still high there.

"In particular - and this actually applies to all of Scotland, particularly while we enjoy some better weather - although limited indoor meetings are now possible, it is still better to stay outdoors where possible," she said.