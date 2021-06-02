THE number of Scottish football club showing early signs of financial problems has soared.

According to the latest Football Distress Report, the number with early 'red flags' of financial problems have risen by a third in the past year.

The analysis shows that 12 out of the 42 football clubs in the Scottish league system are displaying early signs of distress compared with nine the previous year.

One of the clubs is in the top flight of the country's football league pyramid, the Scottish Premiership.

Conducted by business recovery specialist Begbies Traynor since 2012, the report reveals what it calls a "deceptively rosy picture" of football club health, skewed by a number of Covid-related factors that cloak an undercurrent of rising debt and financial issues pushed onto next season and beyond.

While none of the club showed signs of significant distress, helped by government financial support packages, the early signs of financial problems has risen since the last time the study was conducted in May 2020.

But the report warned that as in the wider economy, the lack of debt pressure, and the "forbearance" of HM Revenue & Customs is "creating the illusion of stability among clubs that’s likely to be shaken when the courts are able to carry out more work.

"While the help that Scottish football has received from the Government and the Scottish Football Association have provided lower division clubs with much-needed ‘extra time’, the escalating symptoms of early financial distress are a very real signal that for many clubs the full financial effects of Covid are yet to be fully felt," said Ken Pattullo who leads Begbies Traynor in Scotland.

The analysis also shows Scottish clubs are in slightly better shape than those in the three divisions below the Premier League in England, which the annual survey also analyses.

The ‘Red Flag’ signs of early financial distress in the 72 clubs in the Championship and Leagues One and Two virtually doubled, rising from 17 English clubs last year to 33 in March 2021.

“The Covid relief packages from the Scottish Government, as well as the money that came from the SFA and National Lottery, have gone some way to easing the pain of clubs below the Premiership level during 2020, but we know that other cash flow measures have been needed,” said Mr Pattullo.

“Clubs have scraped through the season without fans in attendance and we know that the furlough scheme, as well as rates relief, have been a major cash bonus in the last 12 months. Some clubs have been able to retain revenues by streaming matches for a fee, and that will be a long-term positive that will help clubs boost revenues even after we have full gates again. But they have also borrowed and deferred payments and just how much pressure that will exert later remains to be seen.

“The impact of limited numbers of spectators in grounds in Scotland may not have the same degree of negative impact for clubs here, as many have significantly more extra ground capacity than their average pre-pandemic weekly attendances,” added Pattullo. In November, Rangers' annual operating loss rose from £11.6million the previous year to £15.9million - with a further £8.8million required from directors just to see out the season.

Meanwhile Celtic's interim results in February showed a pre-tax half year loss of almost £6m up until December, where there had been a profit of £24.4m in 2019.

Begbies Traynor partner Gerald Krasner, who led the team of administrators that successfully sold Wigan Athletic Football Club out of administration in March this year and is one of the UK’s leading football restructuring experts said: “Rights issues by shareholders have injected capital in some cases where owners have the means to step in, and in other cases bank debt and deferred payments to creditors including players and senior managers have helped.

“However, although these measures have been successful in securing the short-term survival of clubs and pushed the threat of administration further down the road, the cumulative effect is to build up a wall of debt that will have to be serviced and ultimately paid off."