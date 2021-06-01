People with dementia who live in Glasgow are being offered a free Amazon Alexa by a charity that support families affected by the disease.
Battle against Dementia is to fund hundreds of the devices for households across the city at a cost of £10,000.
The charity carried out a trial with East Dunbartonshire advocacy service Ceartas in East Dunbartonshire and families and carers reported positive benefits such as the ability to set medication prompts.
The charity, which runs celebrity-backed golf tournaments, hopes to raise enough funds to roll out the technology across Scotland
Battle Against Dementia was founded by Douglas McCluskey after his father passed away with vascular dementia. He was originally an ambassador for Alzheimer’s Scotland and through the organisation, held many events in his father’s memory.
He said: "We did a test study last year with a group in East Dunbartonshire, we bought three or four and they were passed onto families to see what the effects would be.
"The test came back really positive.
"There's a man up in Skye who has dementia and has made his whole home voice activated. The charity has decided that investing this money would be a good way to help people with dementia directly."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.