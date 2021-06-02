The British Armed Forces is being drafted in to accelerate vaccinations in an area of Scotland facing rising cases.

NHS Lothian said army personell will provide additional capacity at centres from next week as the health board ramps up first and second doses.

The health board has previously warned that mass vaccination centres were facing 'critical' staff shortages and issued an urgent alert for volunteer vaccinators to plug gaps in shifts.

A source claimed the health board has up to 400 shifts unfilled until Thursday.

Edinburgh has seen an increase in newly diagnosed Covid cases in the past week, with one area - Davidson's Mains and Silverknowes - named as having the highest rate in Scotland.

Pharmacists have claimed major cities including Glasgow and Edinburgh are experiencing vaccinator shortages due to a decision to downgrade their payments - from £66 per hour, which dentists and other staff receive, to £15, the same rate as nurses. The decision is said to have led to hundreds of locum pharmacists abandoning the vaccination programme.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde apologised yesterday after patients faced long queues for vaccinations at The Hydro, the city's main centre.

Pat Wynne, Nurse Director of Primary and Community Care, NHS Lothian, said: "NHS Lothian has previously worked with the British Armed Forces in two of our vaccination centres and we have invited them to return to provide extra capacity across our centres and join the race to administer the lifesaving vaccine to people of all ages and backgrounds.

“So far, the number of vaccination appointments in Lothian has increased by an extra 11,000 this week alone, bringing the total to 97,000.

"These are not just first dose appointments but also include people who need to have their second dose and those who rescheduled their appointments.

“The British Armed Forces will join forces with NHS Lothian’s team of nearly 1,200 vaccinators (1183) and almost 100 admin staff when they begin at centres next week.

"NHS Lothian vaccinators who work on a part-time or shift basis as part of our Staff Bank are also being contacted by email and text to proactively offer extra shifts to continue to boost extra capacity.”