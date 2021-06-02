Plans have been lodged for a £18m five-storey hotel development on a gap site close to Glasgow Central station.

Mosaic Architecture + Design has submitted an application on behalf of HMH One Clyde for a site on the Broomielaw, which is within the International Financial Services District.

The hotel would be built between the B-listed Oswald Chambers and the Clydeport Building.

The Broomielaw served as a main city artery before the advent of cars. With the development and industrialisation of the Clyde, shipbuilding, docks and trading created a dense urban streetscape along the Broomielaw and the waterfront was largely abandoned.

READ MORE: Landmark Scotland hotel sold as owner retires after 40 years

Grand buildings such as The Clydeport Building by J.J Burnet still stand, whereas the many warehouses, boarding houses and shops which supported the previously vibrant trade route have vanished.

The developers said the new hotel would address a projected demand for short stay and conference accommondation.

Neil Haining, Director of Mosaic, said: “The height of the proposed design is five storeys, with upper floors articulated to form enlarged feature dormers referencing those of Oswald Chambers.

“This contemporary interpretation of the traditional roofscape creates interest at high level and preserves the views of domes to the adjacent Clydeport building.”

READ MORE: Renowned Glasgow hotel collapses into administration

Alec Knowles, director at HMH One Clyde, said: “Today, there are many vacant plots and brownfield sites along the Clyde.

"Such sites must be reclaimed as viable pieces of urban fabric to prevent unnecessary expansion and achieve Glasgow’s long-term aspirations for a high-quality built environment.

“Redevelopment of this prominent corner site will fill a long vacant brownfield gap and contribute to the revitalisation of the Clyde waterfront.

“Glasgow is anticipating a rise in demand for dedicated short stay accommodation with increased activity forecast in both the tourism/ leisure and business conferencing sectors, which this development will directly address.”