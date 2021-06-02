A school bus is currently ablaze in a Fife village after a 'thermal incident'.

Fire services are at the scene and are trying to extinguish the flames on Main Street in Culross.

It is understood that it is a Dunfermline High School bus on fire, operated by First Bus.

Our sister title, the Dunfermline Press, understands that all pupils are safe and the driver are safe.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We were alerted at 8.15am on Wednesday, June 2 to reports of a bus alight on Main Street, Culross, Fife.

"Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire and a road closure is currently in place.

"There are no reported casualties."

David Phillips, operations director for First Midland, said: “I can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in a thermal incident today entering Culross on Low Causewayside.

"We have emergency procedures and training in place for this sort of incident.

"Passenger safety is at the forefront of everything we do, and our driver must be commended for his prompt action that prevented any injuries whatsoever with all passengers being swiftly and safely evacuated.

"The emergency services were alerted immediately, and a full internal investigation is now underway to establish the root cause of the incident.

"This incident has been reported to the DVSA.”

Fife Council has also been asked for comment.