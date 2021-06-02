THIS year’s Edinburgh International Festival will be largely a music event designed to go ahead within the present health restrictions.

As well as restarting live events in Scotland for audiences of nearly 700, it will include 21 performances streamed free on the EIF website to make the Festival available to people who are unable to travel to Edinburgh.

Introducing his programme following last year’s last-minute cancellation, artistic director Fergus Linehan acknowledged the impact that the coronavirus epidemic continues to have.

“This year it is mostly a series of one-off events or concerts that are relatively short in duration, so we are not talking about major opera companies visiting from overseas or huge theatre productions.

“Having said that, there is an incredible range of artists and our big priority has been to get back to live performance. We have had to build this in a way that is very careful, so a lot of it is by people who are Scotland or UK-based although we have individual artists coming in, including soloists and conductors and very small ensembles and bands.

“We also have a parallel digital side so that we broadcast or stream work in a way that is of really high quality.

“Most of what we are doing takes place in the outdoor pavilions, at Edinburgh Academy beside the Botanics, at Edinburgh Park and in the Old College Quad. Then we have special, almost trial, events in the Festival Theatre, the Lyceum, the Traverse, Dance Base and the Talbot Rice. We are dipping a toe back into the venues, but we are very limited in what we can do.”

Some elements of Linehan’s 2020 programme have survived. The dance programme has moved to filmed performances, and includes both Lebanese choreographer Omar Rajeh and Akram Khan’s family-orientated Chotto Xenos, both due to visit the city last summer.

In theatre, the premiere of Enda Walsh’s new work, Medicine, with a cast led by Domhnall Gleeson, will play at the Traverse, but for an audience limited to 50.

A new strand of performance created in partnership with Glasgow’s Celtic Connections and featuring musicians working “in the tradition”, including Duncan Chisholm, Karine Polwart, and Breabach, has also been revisited. Said Linehan: “ We managed to bring most of it back together again, and it is not just about this year but will become a strong part of the programme.”

The classical music programme, mostly on a large stage at the Edinburgh Academy site, includes the festival debut of the Chineke! Orchestra, working with conductor William Eddins and performing Judith Weir’s woman.life.song with mezzo soprano Andrea Baker, the RSNO conducted by Valery Gergiev and the London Symphony Orchestra with Simon Rattle. Violinist Nicola Benedetti will be an artist-in-residence, introducing her new early music ensemble Benedetti Baroque, playing a Stravinsky anniversary performance of the composer’s The Soldier’s Tale, and with a narrative show The Story of the Violin.

Opera includes a concert staging of Strauss’s Ariadne auf Naxos with Dorothea Roschmann, and Edinburgh outings for Errollyn Wallen’s new Dunedin Consort commission Dido’s Ghost and Sir David McVicar’s production of Verdi’s Falstaff, which moves indoors from Scottish Opera’s car park in Glasgow to the Festival Theatre.

“The chamber music programme is of the scale and quality that we would normally have,” said Linehan, mostly at the Old Quad site on Nicholson Street and with most concerts happening twice, at noon and in the afternoon. Alan Cumming brings his new show, Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age for a run of evening performances.

The Edinburgh Park site, on the western edge of the city, has no residential neighbours “so we can be a bit noisier there”, he said. The contemporary music programme includes concerts by Damon Albarn, The Snuts, Laura Mvula, Nadine Shah, Katherine Joseph and Anna Meredith.

The Night Light event, sponsored by Aberdeen Standard Investments, that was to open the 2020 Festival on the shore at Leith, has been re-configured by the Royal Botanic Gardens. It will feature fire sculptures by Compagnie Carabosse from France, and a traditional music soundtrack.

“Our overwhelming priority is to get artists back up onstage in front of audiences and do that in a way that minimises the chances of it being cancelled,” said Linehan. “We are putting a marker down for a Festival that will go ahead.

“Changing capacities if guidelines change would be very complicated. If we get to 670 with two performances that’s a decent audience of 1400.”

Rather than increase capacity at the venues, Linehan suggested that the outdoor pavilions could be reconfigured so that people at the back of the un-raked seating are closer to the stage.

“What we are going to put on sale is more or less what we are going to deliver,” he said. “What we are doing would make no sense for a commercial operator so we are conscious of being in a deeply privileged position because of our supporters. In fact tickets are cheaper this year and we still want the live audience to be as diverse as possible.”

Edinburgh International Festival 2021 runs August 7 to 29, and booking opens on Friday June 11. eif.co.uk