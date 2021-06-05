Teasses Estate

Ceres, Fife KY8 5PG

Why Should We Visit

Teasses is truly a hidden gem, located in north-east Fife, its exclusivity being one of its most attractive features. The 60-acre gardens comprise restored Victorian walled garden, formal gardens and decorative woodlands. Points of interest change throughout the season; from a spectacular rhododendron collection in May to billowing herbaceous borders in July and a swathe of colour in late Summer and early Autumn. As the gardens continue to develop, you will stumble upon something new with every visit.

Story of the Garden

The story begins with the purchase of Teasses Estate in the mid-1990s and its extensive ongoing restoration. The current 60-acre gardens have been continuously developed in the last 25 years and now cover an area which previously served as pasture for cattle and grazing horses. This is a very important year in the history of Teasses, as it marks the 25th anniversary of the current owners rescuing the estate and celebrates their commitment to bringing it back to its former glory.

There are three gardens on the estate: the Rose Garden, Walled Garden and Family Gardens. The Victorian Greenhouses have been recreated to complement and add to the splendour of the Walled Garden. Old English variety roses fill the Rose Garden with a heavenly scent which is met by the hot, spicy scents of carnations. Water lilies carefully decorate the pond which is surrounded by the bold flowers of iris sibirica and other marginal plants.

A unique characteristic of Teasses is the Millennium Wood, which is home to the cherished Family Gardens. Children and grandchildren, as well as Sir Fraser and Lady Morrison, have all designed their own little gardens in the woodland. Each garden has been designed by the member of the family to whom it is dedicated, creating a tradition that is celebrated when the grandchildren turn 10 years of age. Once designed, the garden is then unveiled during one of the family weekends at Teasses.

Highlights

Large drifts of perennial planting provide an abundance of colour throughout June, July and August. The gardens, near Teasses House, boast campanula lactiflora, beautiful milky-blue and purple flowers, which are accentuated by nodding onion, allium cernuum, amongst others. The Walled Garden is a haven of colour and taste showcasing espaliered apple, plum and pear trees against the south facing walls and enticing visitors with its rich herbaceous borders. Peaches, figs and grapes are also grown in the glasshouses.

Don’t Miss

The Teasses ‘Countryside Classroom’ has been developed as a series of workshops aimed at sharing the team’s botanical and gardening knowledge. Events focused on estate management topics and creative arts such as photography are also offered. The next events will run June 11 & 12 with a rhododendron guest talk and photography workshop with botanical photographer David Purvis, from Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

Anything Else to Look Out For

Along with bountiful gardens that capture the imagination, the Millennium Wood has a network of paths which weaves through wild primroses, bluebells and wild flowers which are home to much wildlife. Keep your eyes peeled for red squirrels, roe deer and brown hares.

Best Time to Visit

In summer, the delicate blooms across the estate welcome visitors with a banquet of life and colour. The herbaceous borders set the stage for a show of buzzing bees and vibrant blossoms.

Any Recommendations in the Area?

Step back in time as you explore the nearby village of Ceres, home to the Fife Folk Museum which occupies several well preserved buildings that date back to the 17th century.

Directions

Teasses Estate is approximately 11 miles south-west of St Andrews. The estate can be found approximately two miles south of Ceres on Largo road. The closest train station is Cupar.

Details

The gardens are open April- October, every Wednesday and the first weekend of each month 10am until 4pm. Admission: £5 adults (under 16 free) Tel: 01334 828048 www.teasses.com

Get the Teasses Experience

Teasses 2021 Summer Open Day will run on Sunday 27 June from 11am-5pm.

A number of local food and drink providers, alpacas from Bowbridge, craft makers, artists and many more will make for a fantastic day out.

Visitors will get a taste of all of the activities offered on the Estate, as well as being able to get up close to some of the livestock.

Clay pigeon shooting displays, horse riding and garden tours will also be provided for a true taste of the Teasses Experience.

Tickets are now available for booking online and will also be available on the day, at the entrance (cash only).

Learn more at www.teasses.com/gardens/summer-open-day-2021 or get in touch at events@teasses.com.

In association with Discover Scottish Gardens. For more, see www.discoverscottishgardens.org