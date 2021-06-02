DOUGLAS Ross is self-isolating in an Edinburgh hotel after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for coronavirus.

The Scottish Conservative leader was informed this morning that a close contact had tested positive.

He was alerted by text message at around 8.40am, the party said, by which time he was already in the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Ross was in contact with the person on Monday. He was in the Scottish Parliament yesterday responding to Nicola Sturgeon's latest Covid update.

The Tories said the Holyrood authorities were informed immediately and their guidance sought on how to proceed, during which time Mr Ross remained in his parliamentary office.

Mr Ross decided the safest approach is to immediately self-isolate in the Edinburgh hotel he has been staying in, the party said.

He will be getting a test as soon as possible. The hotel were informed that he would be arriving to self-isolate.

Five members of staff and four MSPs are also planning to take Covid tests as soon as possible as a precaution.

A further two MSPs from another party have also been informed that they may wish to take a test as a precaution.