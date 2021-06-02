A man has died following a fire in a city tenement.

Nine fire engines and other specialist units went to the scene in McCulloch Street in the Pollokshields area of Glasgow when the alarm was raised at 1.14am on Tuesday.

Residents were evacuated from the three-storey tenement as firefighters tackled the blaze.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that the body of a man was found inside the building.

Local community organisation, The Bowling Green, said that 15 families were displaced due to the fire and launched an appeal on social media to collect clothes and shoes for them.

First Minster Nicola Sturgeon, whose constituency includes Pollokshields, tweeted a message of support on Tuesday.

She wrote: “Really distressing situation for the families affected by this terrible fire in McCulloch Street. I know the Pollokshields community will rally round as it always does.

“My constituency office also stands ready to offer any assistance necessary.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and Police Scotland are carrying out a joint investigation into the blaze, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 1.30pm on Tuesday, June 1, police were called to a fire at a flat in Lincluden Path, McCulloch Street, Glasgow.

“Emergency services attended and residents were evacuated from the building. The body of a man was found within the property.

“The fire is currently being treated as unexplained and a joint investigation between Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing.”

Roddie Keith, SFRS Local Senior Officer for Glasgow, said: “We were alerted at 1.14pm on Tuesday, June 1 to reports of a fire within a three-storey tenement building in McCulloch Street, Glasgow.

“Operations Control mobilised nine fire appliances and further specialist units including an aerial ladder platform to the scene and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire.

“Crews assisted in the removal of a man from an adjacent property but, sadly, he passed away.

“Our thoughts are very much with his family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time.

“A joint investigation alongside Police Scotland colleagues is ongoing.”