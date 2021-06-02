More than 75% of people in the NHS Highland health board have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

As of Tuesday, 198,132 residents had been jabbed.

Professor Boyd Robertson, Chair of NHS Highland, has praised all who worked on the vaccination programme across the organisation.

He said: “The scale of the task in delivering the programme across our vast area, stretching from Caithness and Sutherland, to Kintyre and Helensburgh, cannot be overstated but all involved have risen to the challenge magnificently and deserve to be commended.

“They include our GPs and their practice colleagues, our teams of vaccinators, and the support staff working behind the scenes. It has been an impressive display of teamwork, planning and professionalism.

The first vaccine in the health board area was administered in December 2020 and health bosses say the 200,000 mark is close.

Prof Robertson also thanked the public for taking up the vaccination offer.

"It has been heart-warming to see them come forward in their thousands to be vaccinated,” he added.

Dr Moira McKenna is a GP and partner at the Dingwall Medical Group, where a clinic was held recently for the 40-49 age group, which saw around 750 people receive their first vaccine.

She said: “It has been an absolute pleasure and an opportunity to make a difference.

"We usually see patients when they are ill so this has been very welcome and everyone seems genuinely happy to get their vaccine.

“We have had great teamwork across the entire practice as well as fantastic support from the Red Cross volunteers who have helped us on clinic days," she added.

"We have also had clinical staff from outwith the practice who have stepped in to assist us with vaccinating. It has been great to be part of this.”