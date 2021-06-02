A sports bar in South Ayrshire has closed temporarily after a coronavirus outbreak.
NHS Ayrshire and Arran has called on people who were in The BUF bar in Prestwick between May 22 and 30 to get tested.
Those with symptoms are asked to self-isolate immediately and book a test, while people with no symptoms can visit an asymptomatic or mobile testing site.
The health board is also carrying out contact tracing and undertaking a risk assessment to identify people who may have had contact with confirmed cases.
These people and their households are being contacted and told to self-isolate for 10 days and book a PCR test.
NHS Ayrshire and Arran said in a statement: “All relevant public health measures are in place and our Public Health Team is working with The BUF management team and South Ayrshire Environmental Health Officers to manage and monitor the situation.
“As a precautionary measure, The BUF has voluntarily closed until contact tracing is complete.”
On Wednesday, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf warned Scotland could be at the start of a third wave of the virus.
He said parts of the country that have been kept under Level 2 Covid restrictions could have these removed at “different speeds”.
Despite the success of the vaccination campaign and the "good signs" that vaccines are preventing high hospitalisation numbers, Mr Yousaf said said the Government was still “very concerned” about the risk of “overwhelming the NHS” if coronavirus cases surge again.
