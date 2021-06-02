NICOLA Sturgeon is to meet Boris Johnson for a virtual Coronavirus summit tomorrow, the Herald understands.
The meeting between the leaders of the devolved governments and the Prime Minister was cancelled last week after Ms Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford said they did not have enough information to proceed.
It is now going ahead tomorrow, according to UK Government sources.
The meeting was requested two days after the latest Scottish Parliament elctions, with the Prime Minister writing to Ms Sturgeon directly.
However in a letter sent by Mr Drakeford and Ms Sturgeon to Mr Johnson last week, the pair said they wanted the meeting to be meaningful and more than a PR exercise. They said there was no clear agenda and the outcome of the session had not been obvious.
Then No.10 effectively blamed the Scottish Government for the cancellation, saying it was "disappointing" that Holyrood ministers needed more time to prepare.
Ms Sturgeon's team hit back, with her spokesman saying the meeting could have gone ahead if Downing Street had been "remotely prepared".
Tomorrow Ms Sturgeon and Mr Johnson will meet virtually to discuss the pandemic, along with Mr Drakeford.
