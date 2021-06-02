Two classes at a primary school in Aberdeen have been asked to self-isolate after five Covid cases were detected.

A total of 50 pupils from the Milltimber Primary School, in the Milltimber suburb of the city, are required to isolate for ten days.

Local authorities say the cases are not connected and there is no evidence of transmission in the school, which will remain open.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Following investigation by the School Leadership Team and subsequent assessment by Public Health after two positive cases at Milltimber Primary School, NHS Grampian’s Public Health team has recommended that two classes of children (25 and 25 pupils) are potential close contacts and require to self-isolate for 10 days as a precautionary measure.

“There is no evidence of transmission of the virus in school and the cases are not linked.”

She added: “The school has effective mitigations in place in line with current guidance and these positive cases appear to be due to community transmission.

“Parents are currently being advised of the situation and contact tracers will speak with all families to offer advice and guidance. All other classes will continue to attend school.”

Three cases were identified as of Monday, May 31, and the classes initially asked to isolate were three, comprising 83 kids.

A spokesperson from NHS Grampian said: "We have detected 5 cases of COVID-19, associated with Milltimber Primary School. Two classes at the school have been advised to self-isolate.

“Our Public Health and Health Protection teams are working closely with the school to provide advice and support as required."

On Tuesday, a sports bar in Prestwick was forced to close temporarily after Covid cases were detected.

On Wednesday, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf warned Scotland could be at the start of a third wave of the virus.

He said parts of the country that have been kept under Level 2 Covid restrictions could have these removed at “different speeds”.

Despite the success of the vaccination campaign and the "good signs" that vaccines are preventing high hospitalisation numbers, Mr Yousaf said said the Government was still “very concerned” about the risk of “overwhelming the NHS” if coronavirus cases surge again.