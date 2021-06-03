A WEAK Covid wargame, black fungus and a longer school day were the coronavirus topics discussed by columnists and contributors in the newspapers.

The Daily Express

Ann Widdecombe said the PRime Minister had made many mistakes during the handling of Covid but the greatest was ‘the utter lack of effective preparation for an emergency of this nature and scale.’

“Government is supposed to prepare for worst-case scenarios in everything from war itself to terrorism, raging fires, severe floods, plagues, serious interruption of trade, prolonged strikes and anything else the human imagination can conjure up including contact from outer space,” she said.

“Some reports say a pandemic was war-gamed in 2016, which points the finger at the Cameron or May administrations but many claims have been made in this disaster and by no means all are true.”

She said it wasn’t as if we hadn’t had scares, such as Ebola and Sars.

“Dominic Cummings claims Boris dismissed the initial warnings of a Covid pandemic. So did I, but it soon became clear that, this time, when the cry of wolf went up, there really was a ravening beast at large. “

The Guardian

Ilan Schwartz, infectious diseases doctor at the University of Alberta, nd Prof Arunaloke Chakrabarti, president of the International Society for Human and Animal Mycology, said a deadly fungal infection called mucormycosis (black fungus) was adding to the misery experienced by Covid sufferers in India.

“Even before the pandemic, rates of mucormycosis in India were estimated to be about 70 times higher than in the rest of the world,” they said. “The mucormycosis epidemic has been accompanied by a rush for antifungal treatments that have left India’s medicine cabinet empty.

India’s mucormycosis epidemic is a reminder of the stark inequities in the distribution of resources to weather the storm. Drug manufacturers must prioritise getting antifungal therapies into India as quickly as possible, and governments in wealthy nations need to hold these corporations to task.”

The Independent

Teacher Vix Lowthian said a government leak suggested that children and teenagers are to be rewarded for their Covid sacrifices with an extra half an hour of school every day, and’ it’s hard to see how this isn’t the worst of all worlds.’

“After a year of isolation, uncertainty and despair, what young people need is the time, space and opportunity to enjoy their freedom again, together.” she said. “We need to take this golden opportunity to rethink the purpose of our education system, and imagine how we can go beyond the traditional models of formal teaching. After over a year of lockdowns and restrictions our children need to be free to explore the full, glorious diversity of life.

“Don’t keep them in the classroom a minute longer than usual.”