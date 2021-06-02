More than 670 fresh cases of coronavirus have been identified during the past 24 hours - the highest number recorded since late March.
Scottish Government statistics show that 677 new cases of the virus have been recorded since Monday, almost 200 more than the day before.
During that time there was one new death of someone who tested positive for the disease within the past 28 days, meaning the death toll under this measure is 7,670.
READ MORE: Tory leader Douglas Ross self-isolating in Edinburgh hotel after Covid alert
Separate figures from National Records of Scotland, which count the number where Covid-19 was mentioned on a death certificate, put the toll at 10,122 as of 30 May.
Out of the 26,258 new tests which that reported results, 2.8% were positive, lower than the 5% the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes indicates a pandemic is coming under control.
READ MORE: British Army drafted in to aid Lothian vaccinations
According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 3,286,261 first doses, while 2,106,177 people have received a second, taking the overall total to more than five million.
A total of 114 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, eight more than the previous day, while ten are in intensive care.
Scottish numbers: 2 June 2021
Summary
677 new cases of COVID-19 reported
26,258 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results
2.8% of these were positive
1 new reported death(s) of people who have tested positive
10 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
114 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
3,286,261 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,106,177 have received their second dose.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment