THERE’S a new Netflix documentary called Hating Peter Tatchell and I urge you to watch it, firstly, because it’s the remarkable story of an extraordinary (and frustrating) campaigner, and secondly because it has quite a bit to say about how far Scotland in particular has come, and how far it still has to go. There are many Scottish voices in the documentary: some may inspire you; some may disgust you.

The reason the documentary is called Hating Peter Tatchell is simple: over the 50 years or so that Tatchell has been campaigning on human rights, especially LGBT rights, he has received tens of thousands of death threats and he’s been violently assaulted on more than 300 occasions. It’s left him with injuries to his brain, and his eyes. People hate him and they’re willing to act on their hate with their fists and their feet.

As for everyone else, it’s fair to say that feelings are mixed. Tatchell was one of the organisers of the first Gay Pride in the 70s but at the time there were some gay people who thought it would draw unnecessary attention and was a bad idea. Many campaigners also questioned Tatchell’s tactic of outing public figures who were gay. As one of his colleagues says in the documentary, Peter Tatchell can be a bit of a nightmare.

I suppose my own views on Tatchell were along those lines – that he could be counter-productive and that softer tactics were more likely to bring about change. Then I met him. One of the first things that struck me was he really did know how to do publicity – he edited what he said as he went along to give me the best quote – but I was also struck by his physical courage and you can see it in the documentary: he is committed to change and is willing to risk his life to bring about that change and that makes him extraordinary.

The other quality he has is just as important, but it’s also why he winds some people up: he is not satisfied with some progress, or even lots of progress – he wants more. For example, I once asked him what he thought about LGBT rights in Scotland and he said there was still a lot of work to be done. In particular, he singled out faith schools which he said were a major problem and did not teach understanding or acceptance of LGBT people. Was the Scottish Government willing to take this on, he asked, or was it appeasing homophobia within the religious hierarchy?

It’s a pretty good question and the documentary provides a glimpse of what Tatchell is talking about here. The programme features a range of Scottish voices – some tolerant, some not – but the one that stands out is the late Cardinal Winning. The clip is of the cardinal being asked about homosexuality and he says: “I hesitate to use the word 'perversion', but let's face up to the truth of this situation, that's what it is.”

Some will say that was all a long time ago, and it is, and we now have gay adoption and gay marriage, but, as Peter Tatchell points out, we also have religious schools which are based on a philosophy that does not accept same-sex relationships. LGBT charities also say there has been a rise in gay hate crime and violence in the UK. As Peter Tatchell himself puts it, it’s not good enough yet.

In the end, I think this is probably the key lesson from Hating Peter Tatchell: if you want a better, more equal country, you have to keep at it, and you have to be a pain in the neck. The first time I met Peter, at the Gallery of Modern Art in Glasgow, I read comments that had been left in the visitors book about an exhibition of gay art. Most of them was positive (“love is love”) but someone had written “Your all going to the bad fire” and under that someone else had written “And you ought to go back to grammatical basics”. That's one way to do it, I suppose – hit hate with wit – but Peter Tatchell teaches us that, ultimately, you have to use bloody-mindedness, and persistence, and courage.

