IT behoves us all, I think, to be vigilant about the despoliation of Scotland’s wild and beautiful spaces. Thus, there was righteous outrage about wretched behaviour by visitors to Arisaig and Morar in the Western Highlands.
All manner of beastliness seems to have been going on over the Bank Holiday weekend. This included defecating campers and the irresponsible burning of grassland.
This Highland apocalypse elicited much beard-scratching among Scotland’s ponytail and red corduroy brigade. I feel sure there’ll soon be a lofty disquisition on it for one of those Ragin’ Scotland events in some blameless Highland village.
Admittedly, the very thought of people relieving themselves on some remote golden beach isn’t an edifying one.
Perhaps though, a degree of perspective is required here before we invite Sir David Attenborough to make a film about it. Sir David routinely observes bears and other wild beasties s***ing in the woods; so why the outrage when humans do it? Is it not all biodegradable? I’m sure the Scottish Greens could start re-cycling it as an energy source.
