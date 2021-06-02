Detectives have launched an investigation after an elderly woman was found injured in her home.
Officers in Perth were alerted by the woman's family on the night of Friday 28th May at her home on Kirkhill Drive in Luncarty.
The 86-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service for treatment, where she remains in a stable condition.
Enquires to establish the circumstances of the incident and how the woman came to be injured remain ongoing.
Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to come forward.
Detective Inspector Marc Lorente from the Specialist Crime Division said: “At this stage it is still unclear how the woman became injured.
“We are keen to talk to anyone who was in the area between Wednesday, 26 May and Friday, 28 May, and saw anything out with the ordinary to contact us as soon as possible."
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2847 of 29 May, 2021.
