Climate activists have blocked the entrance to a power station with a washing machine to highlight “greenwashing” policies.

About 20 activists from Extinction Rebellion Scotland and Glasgow Calls Out Polluters are at the scene at the SSE gas power station in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

Four activists are locked on to a green-painted washing machine and two red gas canisters at the entrance to the site.

The group has a banner saying Clean Gas Is A Dirty Lie and have hung green clothes on a washing line, which include slogans like Cop26: Stop The Greenwash and Climate Inaction Kills.

Cathel Hutchison, from Glasgow Calls Out Polluters, said: “By sponsoring Cop26 in Glasgow, SSE want you to think they are leading the charge into a renewable future.

“They are havering!

“SSE are not fit to be given a platform at Cop26.

“That is why we support our friends at XR Scotland to call out SSE as the climate wreckers they truly are!”

The protest is part of a series of Extinction Rebellion actions calling out “greenwashing” ahead of the G7 conference in Cornwall on June 10.

The activists are also calling for a Just Transition away from a fossil fuel based economy that does not abandon those who would be most affected by that shift.

Police said they are aware of the incident which started at around 6.10am on Thursday.

An SSE spokesperson said: "As the UK’s leading generator of renewable energy, climate action is at the core of SSE’s business. We’ve set clear carbon reduction targets, aligned with the Paris Agreement and verified by the Science Based Target initiative.

"As Scotland’s only major thermal power station, Peterhead Power Station provides critical flexibility to the electricity system, supporting intermittent renewable generation and maintaining security of supply.

"We’re currently developing plans for a new decarbonised power station at Peterhead, using carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology to remove CO2 from its emissions.

"This project could play a major role in supporting wider industrial decarbonisation in Scotland, helping to ensure a just transition for workers and communities."