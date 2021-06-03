Scotland has no shortage of excellent golf courses to choose from. But nothing quite beats a ‘stay and play’ course, where you can meander from the 18th hole straight up to your room for a shower…or, alternatively, straight into the hotel bar. Here’s six of our favourites.

The Machrie, Islay

The Machrie, in essence, offers the best of both worlds. The bones of the course have been around since 1891, when first designed by Willie Campbell, but four years ago it was extensively redesigned to give it a more modern feel. The Machrie Hotel has had its own makeover too, being renovated into a series of stylish rooms, suites and lodges, some with their own outdoor terraces and with views across the Golf Links. Plus, if you really want to up your game (or lower your handicap) you can take a trip to the Machrie’s indoor golf studio, which includes a Trackman Golf Simulator to fully analyse and improve your swing.

www.campbellgrayhotels.com/machrie-islay-scotland/

Roxburghe Championship Golf Course, Scottish Borders

Very reasonably priced given the quality of golf that’s on offer, the Roxburghe offers a truly excellent 18 holes. This championship course, set in more than 200 acres of parkland, was designed by course architect Dave Thomas to make the most of the natural contours of the landscape. The most memorable hole is the ‘Viaduct’, a tricky par 5 that is flanked by the river Teviot and framed by the famous Roxburgh Viaduct. Accommodation-wise, the stately home-esque Roxburghe Hotel boasts spacious rooms and a high-end restaurant.

www.roxburghe-golf.com

Machrahanish Dunes, Argyll

Set against the Atlantic Ocean on Scotland's west coast, the award-winning Machrihanish Dunes shares breathtaking views with the neighbouring Macrihanish course laid out in 1879 by Old Tom himself. Macrihanish Dunes, which was designed by course architect David McLay-Kidd, opened in 2009. You’ve got a choice of places to stay after you finish your round, with most opting for the historic Ugadale Hotel and adjoining luxury Ugadale Cottages. But if you want to experience the nightlife that the town of Campbelltown has to offer, there’s also the option of a stay at the Royal Hotel.

www.machrihanishdunes.com

Fairmont St Andrews, Torrance Course and Kittocks Course, Fife

Where better to go and play golf than in the town where it all began? The Fairmont St Andrews boasts two world-class courses, The Torrance and The Kittocks, that wind their way around 520 acres of wonderful scenery. You’ll know you are in good company: both courses are Open qualifying venues and host to the European Tour Scottish Championship and Hero Championship. The adjoining Fairmont hotel is one of the most luxurious in Fife, boasting a spa, fine dining restaurant and deluxe rooms.

www.fairmont.com/st-andrews-scotland/

Meldrum House, Aberdeenshire

The undoubted highlight of the Meldrum House hotel is the ‘Dine Under the Stars’ private dining domes, with atmospheric lighting, Bluetooth speakers and high-tech temperature controls. That’s not the only impressive thing about this Aberdeenshire venue, with its highly-rated golf course that offers a woodland backdrop, meticulous landscaping and abundant wildlife. Yet ven the most experienced golfer will need to pay heed at the 11th hole, where there are 18 different bunkers around the green just waiting to play havoc with your score. A real challenge of a course.

www.meldrumhouse.com/

The Carrick, Loch Lomond

Cameron House has long been popular with visitors to Loch Lomond, with its luxury facilities drawing in guests from right across the country. Perhaps less well known is its golf course, The Carrick, which offers wonderful views out across the loch across 7,082 yards, par 71 course. It has a suitably challenging terrain where the first nine holes take a ‘low road’ alongside the loch, before rising onto higher ground for the last nine holes and ensuring that even the most confident golfer will have their abilities tested. The hotel reopens on August 1.

www.cameronhouse.co.uk/golf/courses/the-carrick/