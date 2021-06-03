We’ve all been there. Or at least I have. You dash out some snarky comment on Twitter. Forget all about it. Then later discover that you’ve generated a torrent of anger.
The National columnist, Ruth Wishart’s, tweet about not wanting any more “Torygraph” readers ruining “Scotland’s beautiful islands” was beneath her and she apologised for it. But that didn’t stop howls of righteous anguish in the London press about her “anglophobic bigotry”. One commentator claimed her late friend, Donald Dewar, would be turning in his grave. This was just a little over the top.
The SNP councillor, Rhiannon Spear, deleted and apologised for her tweet about “hating the UK”, after Britain performed badly in Eurovision. But that generated even more anger. It even provoked a police investigation for hate speech - presumably under the SNP’s own Hate Crime Act.
Both these comments perhaps betrayed a dismissiveness towards the feeling of non-Scottish citizens of these islands. But the reaction was out of all proportion to the sentiments expressed.
To read the rest of this analysis, sign up to The Herald's new political newsletter, Unspun, and get unrivalled political analysis in your inbox every day at 6pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment