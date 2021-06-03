Outlander star Sam Heughan said he was “thrilled” that Men in Kilts has received a nomination for a top TV award.
The actor, from Balmaclellan, Galloway, took to Instagram to express his satisfaction at the news.
The Starz travel show, which sees Heughan and fellow Outlander star, Graham McTavish, journey across Scotland to explore its breath-taking landscapes, rich history and culture, has been nominated for best travel/adventure show at the Real TV Awards.
The first season of the eight-episode travel series, which is available on Amazon Prime, shows the pair whisky tasting, folk dancing, hanging off the edge of a cliff, wrangling a flock of wild sheep, while discovering the true legacy of their Outlander characters.
Men in Kilts is up against other successful shows, including National Geographic's Running Wild with Bear Grylls, Netflix's Somebody Feed Phil, CNN's Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and the Food Network's The Great Food Truck Race.
READ MORE: Men In Kilts: Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish
The actor wrote: “So thrilled our wee show has been nominated for a @criticschoice award! Huge thank you to @sptv and @starz for believing in our project, @boardwalkpictures and @greatglencompany for the hard work and of course, my great companion @grahammctavish.
"What a ride!”
The Critics Choice Association announced the nominations for the third annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Wednesday and the winners will be announced on June 21.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.