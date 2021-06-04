PLANS for GPs to hand over patients’ data to NHS Digital - and a smoking ban outdoors - were the issues raised by columnists and contributors in the newspapers.

The Guardian

Ameen Kamlana, a London GP, said he was very concerned about plans for GP practices to hand over their patients’ entire medical histories with just six weeks’ notice.

“A growing number of us in London have taken taken the decision to pull the plug on the new data-sharing programme with NHS Digital and refuse to hand over patient records,” he said. “This data grab is unwarranted, unparalleled in its scale and implications and quite possibly unlawful.”

He said all patients interactions with their GPs - starting from birth - w ere at risk of being sold to corporations.

“Our GP records are an extension of who we are. To treat them with the care and respect that they warrant is to treat us with care and respect. Personal health data should be used in an informed manner and in the public interest, not exploited for corporate profits.”

The Independent

Ian Hamilton said NHS digital was proposing to mine every patient’s medical history held in general practice in England by July 1.

“This announcement was quietly issued on 6 April, stating it was at the bequest of the health secretary Matt Hancock,” he said. “We’re talking granular detail that could include the most private parts of your life that no one else knows about.”

He said it was the kind of information that insurance and pharmaceutical companies, for example, would kill for.

“This is the most audacious breach of personal information with few safeguards in place to protect individuals and executed in the sneakiest way possible. Sadly few will notice it happen until it’s too late.”

The Daily Mail

Stephen Glover was shocked to find out that Oxfordshire wants a ban on smoking outside ‘like a bullying little socialist republic.’

“Let me say at once that I’m not a smoker,” he said. “To be absolutely honest, I may smoke a couple of cigarettes a year. I am not defending my own nasty habit. But I am defending the right of freeborn Britons to puff away outside when there is no risk of damaging others.”

He said the Government already applies a swingeing tax, so that 20 cigarettes cost between £12 and £13.

“Living, and enjoying the good things of life, are sometimes intrinsically risky,” he said. “It is monstrously unfair of the authorities to penalise smokers who are doing no harm to anyone except themselves. This local spat is doubtless the precursor of more serious incursions into our personal freedoms — which is why it is so important that we tell the Oxfordshire Taliban exactly what to do with their pernicious little plan.”