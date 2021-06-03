Half of adults in the UK are estimated to have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the latest figures.
A total of 26,422,303 second doses have now been delivered since the vaccination rollout began almost six months ago across the four nations.
It comes after new data yesterday showed that three-quarters of adults had received their first dose.
In Scotland, the percentage of first doses given to adults was 74.6% and second doses was 48.2%, as of June 2.
The data is published by the UK’s four health agencies.
UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart said: “This milestone highlights the amazing progress we are making right across the country in our fight against Covid-19.
“Our fantastic NHS is working tirelessly to administer first and second doses and to hear that half of all adults in the UK are now fully vaccinated is such good news.
“The UK Government is supplying vaccines for people in all parts of the United Kingdom – I’d encourage everyone to please take up the invitation to get the jab when it comes to help us all through this pandemic.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was an "amazing acheivement" made possible by members of the public coming forward.
Half of the UK adult population are now fully vaccinated. It’s a remarkable achievement, made possible by every one of you coming forward.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 3, 2021
Now let’s finish the job. When it’s your turn, get the jab. pic.twitter.com/R1fgZ1FN5q
