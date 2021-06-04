A FIVE storey £18 million hotel could be built on a vacant site on Glasgow's riverside in a bid to help revitalise the area.
Mosaic Architecture + Design has submitted a planning application on behalf of HMH One Clyde for a bespoke hotel development on the site currently occupied by Oswald House and the adjacent vacant site on the Broomielaw.
The site, at 66-74 Broomielaw Street, Oswald Chambers and 9 Oswald Street, is on a prominent corner with views of the river Clyde and close links to Central Station. Oswald Chambers and 9 Oswald Street are both B Listed buildings.
Neil Haining, Director of Mosaic, said: “The height of the proposed design is five storeys, with upper floors articulated to form enlarged feature dormers referencing those of Oswald Chambers.
“This contemporary interpretation of the traditional roofscape creates interest at high level and preserves the views of domes to the adjacent Clydeport building.”
The area is steeped in history with grand buildings such as The Clydeport Building by J.J Burnet still stand, whereas the many warehouses, boarding houses and shops which supported the previously vibrant trade route have vanished.
Alec Knowles, director at HMH One Clyde, said: “There are many vacant plots and brownfield sites along the Clyde. Such sites must be reclaimed as viable pieces of urban fabric to prevent unnecessary expansion and achieve Glasgow’s long-term aspirations for a high-quality built environment.
“Redevelopment of this prominent corner site will fill a long vacant brownfield gap and contribute to the revitalisation of the Clyde waterfront.
“Glasgow is anticipating a rise in demand for dedicated short stay accommodation with increased activity forecast in both the tourism/ leisure and business conferencing sectors, which this development will directly address.”
