Beinn Lora near Oban

By Lawrie McMillan, Scottish Women's Walking Group

Start: Benderloch near Oban

Distance: 4 miles

Time: Allow two hours – or slightly longer to enjoy picnic breaks.

Terrain: Gravel path, forestry track then slight bog.

Level: Moderate. Ideal for families looking to inspire any budding walkers.

Access: There is a clearly signposted forestry car park. This is located just off the A828 at Benderloch, roughly seven-and-a-half miles north of Oban. Those travelling by public transport can catch a bus direct from Oban.

What makes it special: Spectacular views, picnics and an excellent cafe/bookshop at the end.

BEINN Lora, near Oban, offers an easily way-marked trail that can be tackled in many ways. Stop at one of the many benches or picnic spots on the way up and the views will reward you no matter how high up you are.

The red trail is a family-friendly loop taking about 45 minutes, while the blue trail takes you to Eagles Eyrie, a viewpoint with fabulous views over Ardmucknish Bay.

If you follow the trail to Beinn Lora trig point, you will be rewarded with amazing views for a hill that is only 308m (1010ft) high. It is accessible to adventurous families and exactly the type of hill to infect young children with the hillwalking bug.

The area is also fantastic for mountain bikers who are often seen cycling to the trig and making a quick descent via numerous trails.

Route: From the car park take the right turn at the fork, following the red and blue trails up the hillside, finding picnic stops along the way. At a level section, take the turn off for the blue trail to the right, continuing uphill.

You will come to a forestry road, go straight ahead for Eagles Eyrie down a track, or follow the signpost turning right to the Beinn Lora trig and viewpoint.

Going to the trig, follow the forestry road, then continue to a marked track to the right, until you reach a gate and picnic bench with a sign that reads: "Ben Lora Viewpoint 900m".

From here, it's a boggy, unmarked route but fairly obvious route to the trig which is visible. Once you arrive you will be treated to incredible views to Dunstaffnage, Lismore, Mull and beyond. Return via the same route, and for a slight loop use the red trail once near the bottom.

Don't miss: The sweeping views. The Ben Lora Cafe and Bookshop at Benderloch, just across the road from the car park, is great for an after walk coffee and treat.

Useful information: Scottish Women's Walking Group meet and walk together all over Scotland. Membership is free and open to all ages and abilities. For details of how to join, visit swwg.co.uk