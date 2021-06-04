Nicola Sturgeon is due to hold a media briefing on the latest coronavirus updates in Scotland.

The nation is continuing to follow a route map out lockdown, with the First Minister likely to discuss the easing of restrictions taking place at midnight on Friday.

Here's how to watch and everything you need to know.

When is Nicola Sturgeon's update?

Nicola Sturgeon is due to give a Covid update on Friday, June 4.

What time is Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update?

The briefing will begin shortly at 12.15pm.

What is the First Minister expected to outline?

During the briefing, Nicola Sturgeon is expected to give an overview of the upcoming easing of restrictions.

She might also discuss international travel, as Portugal - the only European country on the green list - was moved to the amber list on Thursday, meaning travellers will be required to quarantine upon their return.

Glasgow, which was kept as the only area in Level Three following outbreaks in the southside of the city, is set to move to Level Two at midnight on Friday.

Scotland was due to ease all restrictions on June 7, but on Monday, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said that it was likely that a number of locations would remain in Level Two amid an increase in cases.

On Tuesday, the First Minister announced Edinburgh and Midlothian, Dundee, East Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire, the three Ayrshire councils, North and South Lanarkshire and Clackmannanshire and Stirling will all stay in Level Two.

Highland, Argyll and Bute, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire, Moray, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Falkirk, Fife, Inverclyde, East and West Lothian, West Dunbartonshire, Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders will all move to Level One.

This means eight people from three households will be able to meet indoors in these areas, while 12 people from 12 households will be able to meet outdoors.

Meanwhile, 100 people as opposed to 50 can attend weddings and funerals, and soft play centres and funfairs can reopen.

Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles – alongside smaller and more remote islands – will move to Level Zero.

How to watch Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update

The briefing will be screened on the Scottish Parliament TV, social media, and on BBC Scotland.

BBC Scotland is showing a news special from 2:15pm.

What changes in Level One?

Restrictions on indoor and outdoor socialisation are eased further in Level One, with up to six people from three households permitted to stay overnight in each other’s homes and bars, pubs and restaurants able to serve alcoholic drinks until 11pm.

Up to eight people from up to three households can socialise indoors in a public place and up to 12 people from 12 households can socialise outdoors.

In terms of outdoor events, up to 1,000 seated spectators or 500 standing will be allowed to attend.