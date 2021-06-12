AND every day those days move further and further away. The second half of the 20th century. Now almost a lifetime ago. The stuff of fading newspaper headlines and black and white memories.
Here are some of them. David and Ian Smith were a father and son photojournalism team who worked in Berwick-upon-Tweed and both sides of the border for decades. Portrait of a Town, a new exhibition of their photographs in the Granary Gallery in Berwick-upon-Tweed, features some 50 images of Berwick locals. Darts teams, leek shows, even visiting celebrities, including The Beatles and Liz Taylor and Richard Burton, all feature.
This image of Annie Weatherburn, the bus cleaner at Berwick Bus Station, was taken in December 1970.
Portrait of a Town runs at the Granary Gallery, Berwick-upon-Tweed until October 3. An online version of the exhibition is available at photocentreberwick.co.uk/ Image courtesy Berwick Record Office
