Members of the Armed Forces will be deployed to two Scottish health boards to help vaccinators administer jabs and accelerate vaccinations.

The army will provide more than 60 personnel to the central belt of Scotland, assisting NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire health boards.

Under the Military Aid to the Civil Authorities (MACA) scheme, personnel from across all three services will be deployed on the tasking from Monday 7 June for up to five weeks.

READ MORE: UK approves Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds

Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack said:

"It's pleasing to see our fantastic British Armed Forces continuing to play a key role in keeping us safe and helping defeat Covid.

"Their deployment to the central belt next week will help with Scotland's vital vaccination programme and ensure an acceleration of jabs into arms.

"There is much to be hopeful about in the fight against Covid thanks to the UK Government procuring and paying for millions of vaccine doses for people in all parts of the UK and the dedication and professionalism of the NHS and our military.”

Working alongside NHS colleagues as part of Operation RESCRIPT, the vaccination teams will be co-ordinated by the Joint Military Command (JMC) Scotland, based at Redford Barracks in Edinburgh, and will be commanded by Brigadier Ben Wrench.

Commander Joint Military Command Scotland, Brigadier Ben Wrench said:

“The Armed Forces have been assisting in the fight against the Coronavirus across Scotland from the outset, providing support to the life-saving and protecting work performed by NHS Scotland and their partners.

“As the Commander of the Joint Military Command Scotland, I am proud that we in the Armed Forces can contribute towards this national effort, standing with and supporting the NHS to help protect the people of Scotland.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: 992 new Covid cases in 24 hours and two new deaths

Throughout the pandemic members of the Armed Forces have been involved in supporting Scotland’s COVID-19 response with the deployment of planners, logistics specialists and aircraft medical evacuation capabilities.

Between February and April 2021, over 550 personnel were deployed in Scotland and 320 General Duties personnel helped to establish a community testing network.

88 medically trained personnel administered vaccines across Scotland, while almost 100 members of the Fife-based Royal Scots Dragoon Guards assisted in the establishment and operation of 80 vaccination centres.