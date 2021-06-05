A 15-year-old girl is in a critical condition after a crash involving an Audi and a motorbike.
The collision took place at around 5.25pm on Friday on West Pilton Street, at the junction with Ferry Road Drive, in Edinburgh.
It involved a red Audi Q3 and an electric motorbike.
A 15-year-old girl was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children where she remains in a critical but stable condition, Police Scotland said.
Another girl, aged 14, was also taken to the same hospital to be treated for injuries.
Sergeant Steve Livesey said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen this incident take place and has not already spoken to police to get in touch.
“The street was busy and therefore we are aware there were a number of witnesses.”
