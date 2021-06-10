Becoming Mila

Estelle Maskame

Black and White Publishing, £9.99

What is the book about?

Everett Harding is a film star who can’t afford any bad press. His sixteen-year-old daughter is caught on camera drinking and is sent off to the family ranch to live with her aunt and grandfather for the summer. It’s here that she finds some escape with Blake, the son of the mayor, who may be the only person that can understand her.

Who is it aimed at?

Teenagers.

What was your favourite part?

How it adapted a classic trope often found in romance of returning to a small town home from the big city.

What was your least favourite?

At the start Mila could come off as a little careless and more difficult to relate to.

Which character would you most like to meet?

Blake was a perfect love interest character to read about for the way he challenged Mila as a person.

Why should someone buy this book?

This is a believable and near impossible to put down love story.