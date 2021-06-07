Supporters at Scotland's Euro 2020 fan zone in Glasgow will be banned from listening to The Proclaimers due to fears they may get too excited, according to reports.

The '500 miles' hit is understood to be part of a number of DJ playlist tunes banned by organisers of the Glasgow event due to covid restrictions reports The Daily Record.

UEFA have also given bagpipes the red card over concerns that they could help spread the virus.

Those attending the fanzone at Glasgow Green have been urged to get covid tests before and after matches.

The outdoor viewing space is set to open on Friday for 31 days with Scotland's first game taking place on Monday against the Czech Republic.

The current plan is for up to 3000 people in afternoon sessions and 3000 in the evenings to watch Euro 2020 games on big screens, subject to social distancing.

Paul Goodwin, of the Scottish Football Supporters Association, said: "Scotland might have been catapulted to the tournament on the back of 'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie' but it seems to be turning into 'No Sir, you can't party'.

"This seems to be organised with the best of intentions. But all these rules are likely to be tossed out the window as soon as Scotland score."

READ MORE: Health expert backs testing for Glasgow's Euro fanzone amid Covid fears

Until five years ago the Proclaimers hit was played any time Scotland scored at Hampden.

Fans were issued a warning yesterday that they cannot ignore social distancing rules.

It comes as we reported that the National Clinical Director for Scotland, Jason Leitch, had cast new doubts over whether the event would go ahead due to rising covid cases in the city.

The professor said that the inclusion of a beer garden was an area of concern.

A final decision over the venue is to take place this week.

However Professor Linda Bauld, chair of public health at Edinburgh University, said the presence of booze and the nature of the event meant social distancing would break down.

She told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show: “I’m worried.

"I completely understand the importance of the Euros. Let’s face it, everybody wants to celebrate. This is a fantastic opportunity for Scotland.

“Most of this event is outdoors, most of it is seated, I’ve had a good look at the website and the details, and you can see that it would be managed.

“But the reason the beer garden is a concern is obviously alcohol inhibition.

“If there’s lots of watching matches, people are cheering and hugging and embracing. Even if they’re outside, there are risks.”

She said the fanzone ought to copy the Events Research Programme in England, where thousands of people were able to attend music and sporting events, but only if could provide a negative Covid test.

She said: “So my personal view, I would have appreciated if it might have been run a bit like the Events Research Programme.

“You remember the festival in England in Liverpool, where people had to demonstrate a negative test before they went in. But it doesn’t sound like that is being set up.

“So the decision will be taken this week, but it is not without its risks, and that is absolutely the case.”

The Scottish licensed trade has also warned the fanzone could lead to a surge in virus cases, leading to a return to tougher lockdown restrictions, hammering businesses.

Ms Sturgeon was asked last week if it she might exclude alcohol from the fanzone and failed to give a direct answer, suggesting the option is under consideration.