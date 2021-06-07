Glasgow's famous Old College Bar is to be immortalised as it it takes centre stage in a new crazy golf venue to open in the city.

The first Big Fang Collective venue for the city has been designed to pay homage to the city’s iconic culture and renowned entertainment scene.

Inquiries are under way after fire that tore through the building above the Old College Bar, in High Street, last month.

Read more: Glasgow Soroptimists celebrate a centenary of sisterhood and changing lives

It caused "significant damage" to the city institution, touted as one of Glasgow's oldest pubs. A plaque on the exterior of The Old College Bar says it's "Glasgow's oldest public house, built around 1515.

Driven by creators of Ghetto Golf Glasgow was handpicked as the ideal location for the unique experience.

Glasgow's historic Old College Bar

The Big Fang Collective will incorporate Scottish food, creatives and artists in the continuing development of the venue as it expands from the initial Golf Fang offering that launches next month. The July opening of the Golf Fang venue, based on Lancefield Street will be followed by Birdees Bar and Food Court, and other venues including a unique twist on karaoke, to form the Big Fang Collective, scheduled to be introduced later in the year.

The mammoth 40,000-square-foot venue has a 400-person capacity and will encompass an 18-hole crazy-golf style course, which has been designed with a distinct Glaswegian twist. A host of the city’s top street artists have also been recruited by the Big Fang Collective to ensure that the attraction has a unique feel which reflects Glasgow’s infamous culture.

Read more: Covid Scotland: Glasgow installs new seating and decking to help boost spaces for people

Across the course, players will putt on a range of instantly recognisable themed holes including the Old College Bar which has become a symbol of the city having been widely regarded as one of the oldest public houses in town. The pub’s legacy will now live on through the miniature replica that players will pass through as part of the urban golf course.

Street art in new crazy golf venue

Martin Hennigan, head of production, who is currently working on the installation of the new venue, said: “It’s a staple of our venues that we honour a local pub that’s well-known in the city. For Glasgow, we selected the Old College Bar as we loved the story of how it claimed to be the oldest pub in the city - but really it wasn’t. It’s a bit cheeky and we can definitely relate to that.”

“The Old College Bar was obviously a bit of an institution in Glasgow and was fondly viewed upon. We heard that it’s shut permanently now which is a real shame, but we like to think it will raise a smile when people see our tribute on the course.”

Adult crazy golf venue will open in the city

The venue, which is the first of its kind in Scotland, will include 18 holes, including a giant hamster cage and a bouncy castle with full details to be revealed in advance of opening.

Billed as one of the most ‘Instagrammable’ settings in the city, the new venue has been decorated in traditional Ghetto Golf style, with graffiti, street art and neon lighting.