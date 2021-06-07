For more than a century, the legal firm Wright & Crawford has been a fixture in the West of Scotland. It is based in Paisley and later this year it will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the opening of a satellite office in Bearsden. Directors Denise Hooper, Mark Ralston and Colin McNaught explain the secrets of its success over the last 115 years.

Q. You’re a well known legal firm locally and you also have clients globally. What sort of legal services do you offer?

Denise Hooper (DH): We help our clients throughout their lives, offering services literally from birth through to pensionable age. We cover things like executry, guardianship, wills and power of attorney. We have business clients and do commercial court work too, so it’s quite a broad spectrum.

Mark Ralston (MR): My own speciality is in incapacity and mental disability. I feel strongly that there’s so much unmet need in that area with people who have relatives who have lost capacity or have mental disabilities from birth.

Q. Why do you think you’ve been successful as a business for so long?

Colin McNaught (CM): It’s because we provide a modern professional service delivering solutions to problems and offering value for money. We are also efficient, reliable and friendly. As a result, we’ve enjoyed the loyalty of succeeding generations of clients.

We’ve always been a community-centred company and get repeat business from local people who like what we do. We invest in our people, care about our clients and don’t take anything for granted. A lot of our marketing happens by word of mouth. People do recommend us.

Q. Despite your long history, you also pride yourselves as being a highly modern practice, using modern technologies. Presumably that’s really paid off for you during the Covid-19 pandemic?

DH: Absolutely. When we went into lockdown in March last year, we were able to function entirely with all the technology we already had in place. We were promoting the use of virtual meetings even before the pandemic. All of our staff had phones and laptops at home and we were able to do everything using Zoom. We were able to carry on working seamlessly and so have been open and functioning throughout the pandemic. We’ve been busy through the entire period - having invested in the technology before it hit meant we could keep everything going. There have been no issues in terms of how we were able to function. We did have to see clients personally in some circumstances, but we were classified as key workers and so were able to do that.

MR: I think that Covid has helped us to confidently embrace the idea of using remote meetings and video platforms. Before we would probably have seen using technology in this way as a back up. When the pandemic hit, then for months it wasn’t an option to bring most people into our offices. It has helped us to really embrace this new culture. We are now able to give our clients a full range of options in how they want to communicate with us and going forward that will now remain our default position. If people want a video meeting, then we will absolutely do that for them.

CM: The Covid pandemic restrictions have certainly been challenging for us, but they have resulted in more flexible working arrangements for our staff and for client consultations. Our video link arrangements have proved their worth. In addition, we continue to invest in the training and advancement of all our staff and in the latest technology and systems. These help us at all levels to maintain the quality of our services to our clients.

Q. As a firm, you have Law Society accreditation in a number of areas, including adoption and guardianship. How important is that to you and the clients?

DH: It’s really important. To get that accreditation, you have to go through training and show that you have done that. My own personal accreditations are in alternative dispute resolution methods for family cases and I’m qualified in all these areas as a mediator. I am also a family law accredited specialist, an arbitrator and a collaborative qualified lawyer. All of these are alternatives to court. I’ve even been able to do mediations by Zoom during the pandemic - family issues didn’t go away because of the virus.

MR: I think it is something that is important to have. My specialisms in incapacity, mental disability are Law Society accredited. It also covers guardianship. I first received my accreditation five years ago and it has just been renewed until 2026.

Q. Despite having a well established base in the west of Scotland, you also have clients all over the world. How has that happened?

DH: We really do have clients everywhere. Some of them have property in Scotland or they may be involved in family cases such as separation. They will have some connection to here and this country will have jurisdiction in the matters for which they are seeking our services. We also do executry work and that means we are gathering funds in and disbursing them to beneficiaries all over the world. At present I personally have clients in Italy, the United States and Australia. This dispels the notion that we are a small local company doing local work - our offering really is geographically wide and varied.

CM: Often it’s a case of the numerous clients we have who are living or working abroad who continue to entrust us with their local business. Our advice is always geared to their individual needs and circumstances.

Q. Finally, how would you like to see the company going forward into the future?

CM: We’re excited by our recent growth and look forward with confidence that we can maintain our high standards of service - and of course new clients will be most welcome!

DH: I would like to expand our practices and maybe open more satellite offices. It would also be interesting to expand our technology experience up to the Highlands and islands, educating the public that they can access us in that way. There are some exciting possibilities.