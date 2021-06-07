THE full list of roads set to be closed while Hampden Park hosts Euro 2020 games has been revealed. 

Glasgow City Council bosses have confirmed thoroughfares around the Mount Florida stadium and throughout the city will be restricted as matches take place. 

These include Albion Street, in the city centre, and the South Side's Queen's Drive and Prospecthill Drive. Other streets, such as Somerville Drive, will be reduced to one-way in places. 

The restrictions will come into effect on Monday, June 14, Friday, June 18, Tuesday, June 22, and finally on Tuesday, June 29. Each of these days will see the national stadium play host to European football's elite for the delayed Euro 2020 tournament. 

Hampden Park will host four games at the tournament

Originally due to be played last summer but pushed back due to the pandemic, the event will also see Scotland play in a major men's tournament for the first time in 23 years. 

Steve Clarke's men will welcome the Czech Republic on Monday, June 14, and Croatia on Tuesday, June 22. The Tartan Army's opponents go head-to-head at Hampden on Friday, June 18, before a last-16 tie takes place on Tuesday, June 29. 

The full list of roads closed is as follows: 

All roads to be closed between 6am and 11.59pm

City Centre 

Blysthwood Square 

Albion Street - between George Street and Ingram Street

Shuttle Street; between George Street and Ingram Street 

South Side (in and around Hampden Park) 

Queen's Drive; between Cathcart Road and Langside Road, westbound only 

Aikenhead Road; between Polmadie Street and Calder Street, northbound only 

Somerville Drive 

Lindores Street 

Brownlie Street; between Cumming Drive and Somerville Drive 

Bolivar Terrace; between Standmore Street and Somerville Drive 

Bolivar Terrace Lane 

Letherby Drive; between Carmunnock Road and the stadium 

Kinghorn Drive; between Mount Annan Drive and stadium 

Cathkinview Road; at its junction with Cathcart Road 

Bolton Drive; at its junction with Cathcart Road

Clincart Road; at its junction with Cathcart Road 

McLennan Street; at its junction with Cathcart Road 

Full list of streets due to be one-way 

Between 12.01am and 11.59pm on Saturday, June 5, and Thursday, July 1

Somerville Drive (eastbound); between Lindores Street and Brownlie Street 

Brownlie Street (northbound); between Cumming Drive and Somerville Drive 

Between 6am and 11.59pm on each match day 

Kingorn Drive (northbound); between Kings Park Avenue and Mount Annan Drive