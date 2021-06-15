A hearty, healthy and heart-warming dish that packs a punch. Works well served with a fresh Mediterranean salad and crusty bread.
Ingredients
Serves 4-6
Cous cous
300g bulgur wheat or couscous
100g golden raisins
3 x tsp. Ras el Hanut
400ml boiling water
Tajine
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 x red onion - chopped
1 tsp. ginger grated
1 x red chilli – deseeded and sliced
2 x cloves garlic - crushed
2 x sweet potatoes peeled and chopped
2 x carrots – peeled and chopped
1 x aubergine - diced
1 x courgette diced
1 x pepper - sliced
1 tsp. ground coriander
1tsp. ground cumin
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tbsp. harissa paste
1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes
750 ml vegetable stock
1 x 400g tin chickpeas - drained and rinsed
100g green beans
1 x lemon - juiced
Fresh coriander - chopped
Method
First make up your bulgur wheat or couscous. Bring the water to the boil, mix in the raisins and ras el hanut and pour over the water. Cover with cling film and allow to sit until cool.
For the tajine take a large pan and heat the olive oil on a medium heat. Add the red onion and cook for a couple of minutes until soft then add the ginger, garlic and chilli and cook for a further 2 minutes.
Add the aubergine, carrots and sweet potato and cook for 10 minutes until it starts to soften. Add the courgette, pepper and spices along with the harissa and combine everything together. Next add the chopped tomatoes and vegetable stock to the pan and bring to a boil.
Simmer for 15 - 20 minutes until all the vegetables are cooked then add the chickpeas, green beans and lemon juice. Simmer for a further 5 minutes.
Alternatively, if you have a tajine pot place all the mix into it and cook in the oven for around 20 minutes. Serve with the bulgur wheat or couscous and garnish with fresh coriander.
Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.
Twitter @Chefgtownsend
Instagram- @chef.g.townsend
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.