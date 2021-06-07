More than 640 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours, Scottish Government statistics have confirmed.

According to latest data, 641 people were confirmed to have caught the virus since Sunday - a fall of 134 on the day before.

Of the tests for Covid-19 which reported results, 4.2 were positive, slightly lower the 5% the World Health Organisation indicates a pandemic coming under control.

However, this is the highest rate of test positivity since early March.

During that time there were no new deaths of someone who had tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, meaning the death toll by this measure remains 7,677.

The number of deaths reported on Monday is usually low, as registry offices are closed at the weekends.

Separate figures from the National Records of Scotland, which record deaths where Covid was mentioned as a factor on the death certificate, put the overall toll at 10,122 up to 30 May.

A total of 122 are in hospital being treated for the virus - a rise of six in 24 hours - 12 of them in intensive care.

The vaccination programme continues to roll out, with 3,386,321 people having received a first dose, and 2,251,259 having received two.

